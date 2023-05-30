SPOKANE, Wash. - Brighten up your yard with an explosion of wildflowers! The Spokane Public Library is hosting a class to help you learn how to create a "seed bomb," a ball of clay, compost, and local wildflower seeds.
Warmer weather is coming, and what better way to celebrate than with gardening? Head to the South Hill Library on May 31 to get your hands dirty with this fun activity. The hourlong event starts at 4 p.m., and you can find more information at the library website!
Seed bombs, also called earth balls or 粘土団子 (nendo dango), are made my rolling seeds and clay with other matter to help with germination. The balls can then be dropped in your garden for a burst of color to attract pollinators with local flora.
The technique was rediscovered by Masanobu Fukuoka during WWII, a Japanese farmer and philosopher celebrated for his work in natural farming and re-vegetation of desertified land. However, the technique itself was used as far back as Ancient Egypt following the annual flooding of the Nile.
So instead of digging into the soil, dig into some history and enjoy this fun way of bringing life to your yard! The event is free and suitable for all ages, so even kids can have a "blast" with these flower bombs!