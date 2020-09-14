Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office released new video that shows there may be more witnesses to a wrong-way driver on I-90 Friday afternoon.
According to ISP, several witnesses stopped and gave statements to troopers but dash camera footage shows a number of other drivers who have not yet spoken to police.
According to ISP, 57-year-old Christine Cann was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter.
Twenty-four-year-old Jeremy Scherer from Spokane Valley died of his injuries.
