WATCH: Dog and deer play tag in Florida

An unlikely friendship started this week when a rescue dog and deer played a game of tag in a Lakewood, Florida resident's backyard.

The owner of the dog, Ethan Cole, watched as his dog ran back and forth along the fence with a deer on the other side.

He says he was surprised to see them playing together, watching a few moments before pulling out his phone to tape the encounter.

The animals played tag for about two minutes before stopping, running at full speed the entire time.

Cole's dog Ike is a rescue that is now two years old and full of life.

