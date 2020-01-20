A stray dog jumped into action recently to help a group of children safely across a street.
It happened Friday in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia.
The video has become an internet sensation, and you can see why.
The pup was caught on amateur video barking at cars, tail wagging, as kindergarten children tried to cross a busy street.
A group of kids were in the crosswalk with an adult but not every driver stopped.
When it was safe, the self-appointed crossing guard walked the last steps with the group.
The person who shot the scene said the stray is named "Kursha," and lives in the neighborhood.
