WATCH: DOT drone footage shows Highway 27 completely buried by snow

Due to blowing and drifting snow, Highway 27 from Tekoa to Fairfield has been closed for several days, and on Tuesday, WSDOT gave us a bird's eye view of exactly why.

Drone footage shows the highway completely buried by massive snow drifts. Road signs could also be seen, but barely, and they were also buried.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews have punched through, but there is still a lot of work to do.

As of Tuesday morning, the highway remains closed from milepost 48.5 to milepost 64.