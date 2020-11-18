SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a drive-by-shooting in Spokane Valley. It happened near Marietta and Pines Tuesday night.
Video from a doorbell camera appears to show an SUV pull up near a home. A passenger then reaches out with a weapon and fires several shots toward a home.
No one was hurt. Two trash cans were hit.
The person living inside the home, where the bullets were shot towards, told KHQ she has no idea why her home was targeted. She she said she keeps to herself and her two children. She said the bullets just missed hitting her children's room's windows.
Neighbors in the area said the general neighborhood sees its fair share of police activity, but their specific street is fairly quiet and safe.
