QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - The Queensland Police Department recently released video footage of a vehicle towing a camper losing control, fishtailing wildly, rolling over, and crashing on the side of the road.
Although nobody was seriously injured, Australian police hope the video will serve as a reminder to drivers to exercise extreme caution when towing anything.
Authorities say that if when trailers begins to sway uncontrollably, drivers should not attempt to compromise by steering.
Instead, drivers are advised to slowly press brakes. They have also noted that 60% of the trailer's weight should be concentrated in the front to prevent trailers from swaying in the first place.
If unsure, police say, drivers should guess on the heavy.