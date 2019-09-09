BOTHELL, Wash. - Dash cam footage from a passenger car shows the driver smashing into a Washington State Patrol Trooper vehicle along Interstate 405 near Bothell.
The vehicle was parked along the northbound shoulder of the interstate, near the 160th Ave. exit. Two Washington State Patrol troopers were on scene, investigating a three car collision that happened earlier.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, one trooper was out of the vehicle and was not injured. Another trooper, who was inside the vehicle, sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that smashed in the trooper's patrol vehicle was arrested for suspected impairment, and their blood alcohol level was found to be double the legal limit.
Troopers are asking drivers to follow Washington state law and slow down and move over when they see a law enforcement, first responder or road crew vehicles parked along the shoulder of highways and interstates.
Troopers are also asking drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel of a car while impaired.