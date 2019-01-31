GRAND RAPIDS, MI - It was a close call on a snowy Michigan highway, Wednesday as drivers swerved to avoid a pile-up in front of them.

Dashcam footage shows a truck cruising down snow-slicked highway coming upon the scene in which a tractor trailer has careened off the road with another vehicle smashed under its rear.

Meanwhile, right next to it appears to be an SUV and a pick-up truck that were smashed into the cab of another tractor trailer.

It's no surprise though authorities say weather is to blame.

No word on if anyone was injured as a result of the accident.