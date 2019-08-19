MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County fire officials had their hands full early Monday while attempting to rescue a cow who became stuck in a muddy ravine.

The accident happened at a farm in Boyds, Md. Crews used ropes to flip the cow's body over.

According to rescue workers on scene, the cow was stuck in the mud for over three hours.

It's still not clear how the 2,000 pound cow became stuck, but rescue crews say it was not injured.

After the cow was pulled from the ravine, it rested under a canopy and cooled off.