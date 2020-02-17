EPHRATA, Wash. - An active servicewoman from Ephrata was welcomed home with open arms, or should we say paws, in her return from deployment this past weekend.
Samantha Krueger, a Navy Seabee, has been stationed in Gulfport, Miss., and was deployed overseas for the past six months.
Upon her return home, her dog Bentley was greatly excited to see his owner, greeting her with jumps and kisses.
"I was nervous that Bentley wouldn’t remember me after 6 months deployed, boy was I sure WRONG!" Samantha said in a post. "100 pounds full force happiness flung on me!! I am so happy to have my fur child back, that’s all."
Samantha's mother Denise Peterson sent KHQ video of the adorable reunion as well as a side-by-side comparison picture of Samantha & Bentley, including one of him as a pup.
