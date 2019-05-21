WATCH: Father serving overseas for a decade surprises daughter at graduation

A high school senior in Florida got a huge surprise at her graduation when her father showed up after serving overseas for a decade.

A high school senior in Florida got a huge surprise at her graduation when her father showed up after serving overseas for a decade.

Kayla Tillman was on stage at her graduation ceremony for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale when an administrator announced a big surprise.

Kayla's father walked out onto stage, who she hasn't seen in person in ten years. Her father is a Staff Sergeant and Tank Commander in the US Army.

Up until now, Kayla has only seen her dad over Facetime.

It was an emotional reunion for the father and daughter.

Tags

Recommended for you