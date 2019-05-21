WATCH: Father serving overseas for a decade surprises daughter at graduation

A high school senior in Florida got a huge surprise at her graduation when her father showed up after serving overseas for a decade.
Kayla Tillman was on stage at her graduation ceremony for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale when an administrator announced a big surprise.
Kayla's father walked out onto stage, who she hasn't seen in person in ten years. Her father is a Staff Sergeant and Tank Commander in the US Army.
Up until now, Kayla has only seen her dad over Facetime.
It was an emotional reunion for the father and daughter.