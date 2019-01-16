Well, that didn't take long.
Earlier this week it was announced that Academy Award nominee Jason Reitman will be co-writing and directing Ghostbusters 3 and a trailer for the film has already been released.
The trailer doesn't feature Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, or even Slimer, but it does give us a glimpse of a covered Ecto-1 in some remote barn.
The film is slated for a Summer 2020 release.
It is unknown if any of the original cast will return (Harold Ramis, who played Egon in the original films passed away in 2014), but Reitman, whose dad directed the original films, said the movie will ignore the 2016 re-boot and take place in the original universe.
Watch the trailer HERE