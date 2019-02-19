WATCH: Florida police officer on leave after he elbows handcuffed suspect in the head

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida police officer has been placed on leave after a cell phone video surfaces showing the officer elbow a handcuffed suspect in the head.
In the video, a man is being placed in handcuffs by police.
While one deputy attempts to help the suspect get a drink from a hose another deputy walks up to the suspect and elbows him in the head.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has not identified the officer, but they have confirmed that he has been placed on leave while an investigation is conducted.