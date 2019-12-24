The National Weather Service says fog and freezing fog will impact portions of the upper Columbia Basin, Palouse and the Lewiston-Clarkston area Tuesday morning.
Some fog may be locally dense with visibility of under a half-mile in spots. The freezing fog could also produce some slick spots on area roads.
Freezing fog will impact portions of the upper Columbia Basin, Palouse and L-C Valley this morning. Watch for visibility under 1/2 mile, slick spots and use caution and reduce speeds, increase following distance and use low beams. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/OkN5lh0lPf— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 24, 2019
Travelers should exercise caution when encountering dense fog, including reducing speed and following distance, as well as using low beams," the NWS said.
Some areas that could be impacted include Highway 95 and 195 near Moscow and Pullman, into Uniontown and Lewiston. Other areas that could be impacted include I-90 towards Ritzville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.