SPOKANE, Wash. - Weather officials and first responders are telling drivers to be extra cautious Thursday morning, watching for slick/icy spots and fog around the Inland Northwest.
The National Weather Service said there is some potential for slick spots early Thursday morning on roads and sidewalks from re-freeze of previous precipitation.
Slippery roads and areas of valley fog has the potential to cause some problems this morning as you are heading to work or school. Be aware and slow down if necessary. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/v7fQDbVS0D— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 30, 2020
There are also chances of reduced visibility due to fog, with main concerns in the Columbia Basin, Deer Park, and Spokane/Coeur d'Alene areas.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney also noted to be cautious of the potential icy conditions and take it slow.
Watch for icy spots as you head out the door this morning.......— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 30, 2020
Temps at or below freezing in some areas.........#StillWinter pic.twitter.com/Z15B7suj67
"Watch for icy spots as you head out the door this morning," Sevigney wrote. "Temps at or below freezing in some areas."
