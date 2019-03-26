WATCH: Giant alligator interrupts Georgia golf game

There was a reptilian addition to a golf outing in Savannah, Georgia on Sunday.
A 9-foot alligator didn't even bother to ask golfer Ed Vance and friends if he could join the game. He just invited himself in, straight onto the course!
Vance pulled out his cellphone immediately as his stunned partners were ready to split, but not before capturing the shocking moment on camera.
Vance posted the video to his Facebook page, and said the pairing could hear the alligator's feet on the green, sounding just like an imagined dinosaur.