"Because the boys watching today, will be the men of tomorrow."
Gillette's new commercial aimed at challenging "toxic masculinity" encourages men to hold each other accountable for their behavior, but it's not without its critics.
“As a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man,” the company said after releasing the ad.
The ad, drawing on the #MeToo movement, has been met with some backlash, with some saying it demonizes all men as bullies or sexual harassers.
*NEW: Let boys be damn boys & men be damn men - and stop this damaging war on masculinity.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2019
“We expected debate — discussion is necessary. For every negative reaction we’ve seen many positive reactions, people calling the effort courageous, timely, smart, and much-needed,” the company said. “At the end of the day, sparking conversation is what matters. This gets people to pay attention to the topic and encourages them to consider taking action to make a difference.”