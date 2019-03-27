The Gonzaga Men are taking on the Florida State Seminoles Thursday, March 28th in Anaheim, CA for the Sweet 16.
This is the fifth straight year the Zags have made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and the second time in a row they've faced off against Florida State in that round. The Gonzaga men fell to the Seminoles 60 to 75 in last year's Sweet 16.
If you want to see the redemption game between the two teams, the Historic Bing Crosby Theater is hosting a free watch party Thursday evening.
Doors open at 3 p.m. for the 4:09 p.m. game. Seating is first come, first serve.