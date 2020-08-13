Local Weather
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES POTENTIALLY IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S TO NEAR 106. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH AND NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...EXTREME HEAT WILL SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. BE PREPARED TO DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR- CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE DURING WARM OR HOT WEATHER WHEN CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. &&
Currently in Spokane
77°F
Sunny
78°F / 47°F
5 PM
77°F
6 PM
77°F
7 PM
75°F
8 PM
72°F
9 PM
67°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother executed near Browne's Addition grocery store while waiting to pick up her children
- Richland Police reminding people what information is shared through car decals
- FIRST ON KHQ: Airway Heights Corrections inmate pleads not guilty to murdering cellmate who sexually abused his little sister
- This Just In: Spokane Police arrest suspect from Western Washington accused of breaking veteran's jaw
- 'We're looking at a crisis': Crumbling infrastructure becoming more of a concern in Eastern Washington
- Flight from Spokane Airport deplaned after passenger refuses to wear mask
- UPDATE: Service returns to Verizon customers after region wide outage
- UPDATE: Suspect charged with murder after SPD finds woman dead inside car
- Spokane Health Officer "disappointed" as some districts plan to bring students back to the classroom
- Spokane Public Schools to offer distance learning at district buildings for elementary students
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.