WATCH: Handcuffed 17-year-old dives head first out of Wisconsin interrogation room

A teenager's escape from police custody in Wisconsin back in October was caught on camera.
The video from the Rock County Sheriff's Office shows the 17-year-old entering an interview room and left alone.
The teen used that opportunity to quickly open a second-story window, jump more than 12 feet, and take off running.
His illicit bid for freedom only lasted about four hours.
The teen was arrested and slapped with additional charges.
It's not known why he was originally apprehended, but he pleaded not guilty to two felonies in December: Escape-Criminal Arrest and Strangulation and Suffocation.