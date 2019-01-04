Spokane Valley, Wash. A Taco Time restaurant located off of Trent and Argonne in closed early on New Year's Eve so that employees could time with their families.
It wasn't more than ten minutes after 9 pm that the General Manager Kaitlyn Wrenn had locked up and left before the hangry customer took out his frustrations "Our windows had been smashed out by a customer who was angry. Because he obviously couldn't order the best tacos in town, so he smashed out the window," said General Manager Kaitlyn Wrenn.
The taco tantrum was caught on video, and the security cameras recorded it all. In the video, you can see the person who is wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, and green jacket take a hammer to the drive-thru window twice before walking away sending shards of glass flying right into the kitchen.
That drive-thru window was covered by plywood for several days as they wait for a replacement. Kaitlyn along with the owners hope that this hangry hammer-wielding customer is caught "It's not right to do to anybody, it's not fair to the owners you know they're just helping us out and being able to be with our families for the new year," added Wrenn.
Right now police don't know who the person is. If you think you might know who did it, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233