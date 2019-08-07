Air purifiers are highly recommended during smoke season, experts say. One inexpensive way to DIY an air purifier involves just a box fan, a furnace filter, and a bungee cord.
To construct the air purifier, the air filter should fit the outside of the fan. With the fan lying on its back, the filter should be placed on the backside of the fan. Airflow should be pointing toward the front of the fan. Strap the filter into the fan using the bungee cord, and the air purifier will be complete.
Additionally, it is advisable to keep windows and doors closed so as to avoid allowing smoke to settle indoors.