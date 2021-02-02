Idaho State Police are reminding you to slow down and drive for conditions when snow and ice cover the road.
A video they tweeted out Tuesday afternoon shows a semi truck losing control and crashing into the back of a patrol vehicle.
🚨 Fleet Crash Update 🚨— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) February 2, 2021
Trooper was outside his car and uninjured.
Semi-Truck was found 10 miles from the crash scene into Montana.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office cited the driver for Driving Too Fast for Conditions and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. pic.twitter.com/eIYPaRggIO
Thankfully, ISP says the Trooper was outside of the cruiser at the time and not hurt. The semi was found 10 miles from the crash scene in Montana and was charged with driving too fast for conditions and leaving the scene of a crash.
"This could have been a family in a stalled car," ISP said in a subsequent tweet, "Instead, it was an ISP cruiser with the Trooper thankfully, not hurt."