The Italian alpine rescue unit saved six goats who were stuck on a steep rocky mountain in the north-western Italy on Saturday.
The goats had been trapped on the mountainside for 15 days when the rescue team found them. There were seven goats in total but one had already died when the rescue team arrived.
The rescue team used a rope and harness to carry the goats down to safety. Five of the six goats were moved by the team, while one goat was able to make it down on its own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.