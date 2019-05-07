WATCH: Lewiston police searching for woman who climbed through a business window and stole several bags

Lewiston Police are asking for your help identifying a woman who was caught on camera stealing bags from inside a business. 

Video of the incident shows the woman climbing through an open window from a business on Juniper Drive, quickly grabbing several bags and then leaving out of the same window. Lewiston Police said the woman also used one of the stolen credit cards at a nearby business. 

Lewiston Bag Thief 2

Lewiston Police believe this is the same woman who broke into the business on Juniper and stole the bags. 

Police noted in the video the woman has a tattoo on her right leg. 

If you know who this female is, please contact Lewiston Police at 208-746-0171 and reference case nubmber 19-L6391.

Lewiston Bag Thief 1

