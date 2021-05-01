SPOKANE, Wash. -- Firefighters from across the Inland Northwest are preparing for another dangerous wildfire season, expecting even more wildfires this year than in years past.
During April, over 230 wildfires were recorded in the state, surpassing wildfire numbers from previous years. "For us to need a helicopter in April for these fires, in the 30 years I've worked here in Spokane I've never seen anything like this," said Spokane Fire District 8 Captain Jeff Wainwright. "It's getting hotter and drier earlier than I've seen in decades."
In 2020, over 700,000 acres were burned and nearly 200 homes were burned in wildfires. This year, Spokane firefighters are getting a head start by providing resources to help the community prepare for the dry season.
"Here in the Inland Northwest, being prepared is something we need to engrain in people. This is really a year-long process" said Wainwright. Spokane Fire Departments also launched a new program called Wildfire Ready Neighbors, which allows people to sign up for a professional inspector to come out and check their house for any wildfire risks.
The city recommends clearing any dry debris or fuel at least 30 feet away from your house to protect your property from spreading fires. Even though many of the most at-risk homes are located in rural areas, the fire department is also focusing on urban houses. Last year, fire crews were mobilized multiple times within urban areas, and Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that similar fires are a real possibility this year.
"Any fire that occurs in the urban forest is particularly dangerous and we have to change the way we approach those," said Schaeffer. This includes evacuation routes, utility responses, and navigation.
Schaeffer said that the best way to be prepared for wildfires, no matter where you live, is to follow the ready, set, go rule.
Be ready to go at a moment's notice, be set with all the necessities and your pets, and go if you are called on to evacuate.