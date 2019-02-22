ECUADOR - A deep earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck the Peru-Ecuador border region early Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicenter was in an area 140-miles east-southeast of Ambato, Ecuador.

The USGS's initial reading had assessed the quake at 7.5 magnitude.

There was no risk of a tsunami being triggered.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

One resident described the quake as very strong, while a second resident in the same city reported experiencing "a good 30-second shake".