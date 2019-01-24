NEW YORK, NY - A bicyclist flipped out on an Uber driver in New York City and was caught on video jumping on the Uber driver's car.

Police say for some unknown reason the bicyclist took out a bike lock and smashed in the front windshield and rear window of the Uber vehicle, as they were stopped in traffic.

When the driver stepped out to avoid the flying glass police say the suspect hit him in the head with the bike lock.

The Uber driver managed to get away and that's when police say the suspect jumped on the roof of the car before taking off on a black and green bicycle.

The Uber driver was treated and released.

Police are still looking for the suspect.