Spokane Mayor David Condon will deliver his State of the City address on Friday.

"The Mayor will detail accomplishments from 2018 and plans and expectations for 2019, based on the goals and initiatives of the City’s 6-year Joint Administration-City Council Strategic Plan," the City said in a release. "Throughout the speech, he will focus on the programs, projects, and advances that make him and our citizens optimistic about Spokane."

You can watch the speech LIVE right here on KHQ.com and Facebook at 11:30am.