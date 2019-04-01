WATCH: Missouri County Deputy Saves American Flag from Touching the Ground

A Clay County, Missouri deputy and Air Force veteran goes out of his way to make sure a wind-swept American flag never touches the ground.
Jerri Noble says when he came home from work, he found his flag pole knocked over and his American flag missing.
Noble checked his doorbell camera and found footage of the deputy saving the flag from touching the ground.
The video shoes Missouri Deputy Doug McElroy exit his car and walk toward the flag, before picking up and folding it correctly.
Deputy McElroy said he's just glad the video is out there, showing law enforcement in a positive light.