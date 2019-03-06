WATCH: Moose on top of carport in British Columbia

Watch again

Are you familiar with a "Post Turtle"?

A "Post Turtle" is when you see a turtle balancing on top of a fence post. You're not sure how it got up there, but you know it's not supposed to be there.

The Canadian version is apparently a "Moose on a Carport."

A woman in Prince George, British Columbia, caught a moose on top of a carport on video.

She said her husband heard something strange when he parked his car, then noticed the big animal above.

The moose apparently was lost and was looking for a way to get down.

No word on how the moose got up there in the first place, but it did get away.

Police were called to the scene, however, they couldn't find the moose once they arrived.