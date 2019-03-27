WATCH: Mustang spins out in front of semi-truck in Florida and then speeds away

Watch again

A scary moment for the driver of a tractor trailer in south Florida this week as dash cam video shows the driver of a white Mustang veering out of the I-95 express lane and making a complete 360 degree turn.

The car hit the 18-wheeler and then sped away.

Semi-driver Ignacio Roman says the incident happened Sunday morning while he was on his way to the Port of Miami.

He says he hit the brakes and turned his truck's steering wheel a little bit to avoid a T-bone collision with the Mustang.

Roman's semi did suffer some damage and he hopes the Florida Highway Patrol will be able to locate the driver of the Mustang.