WATCH: Naked Florida woman run across major highway, presumably to retrieve a runaway dog

Watch again

If your birthday is March 26, this story might come up when you Google it along with "Florida Man". However, this latest story out of central Florida involves a woman. A naked woman.

Drivers along I-95 were stunned when they spotted a naked woman running across six lanes of the busy highway.

Richard Griffin saw the woman and immediately pulled out his cell phone and caught the naked woman on camera as she tried to get across the busy road.

"The peculiar thing was the lady was pretty calm about the whole thing, when walking across the street, even though there were vehicles going by," Griffin told local media.

Behind the woman was a man, carrying a dog. One theory is the dog escaped from the car and the man and naked woman went chasing after it.

Griffin said they all made it back to their car safely and drove away.

Florida Highway Patrol says it all happened so fast, they didn't have time to respond, but did say the woman could've have been arrested.