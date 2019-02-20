LAS VEGAS, NV - It was a close call for a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper who was caught on camera when a suspected drunk driver plowed into his patrol car during a traffic stop.
In the newly released video you can see the moment the trooper sees the SUV coming his way.
That's when the officer jumps on to the car he pulled over as the suv hits his patrol car.
Dash camera and body camera videos show the moment of impact that sends him flying.
The 8-year veteran trooper managed to get away without critical injuries, but his patrol car was severely damaged.
The driver is facing charges for DUI, failure to yield, reckless driving, and possession of firearm while intoxicated.