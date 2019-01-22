QUITOBAQUITO SPRINGS, AZ - A Customs and Border Protection video from last week shows dozens of migrants crawling under a fence to enter the U.S. in Arizona.

Around 5 am last Monday, January 14th, a group of 84 migrants hurried off a large tour bus on a Mexican highway and crawled under a small fence to enter the U.S.

Customs and Border Protection caught the migrants on video crossing the border in Quitobaquito Springs in Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Park.

All of the migrants were families from Central America.

Border agents used a mobile surveillance capability truck to capture images of the crossing.

Fernando Grijalva, who has worked with CBP for over 30 years, says this incident highlights what he calls a crisis on the southern border unlike anything he's seen before.