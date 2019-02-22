WATCH: Newly released body cam video shows crossfire between a driver and a California deputy, resulting in the man's death

***WARNING! THIS MATERIAL CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO. THIS MATERIAL MAY BE OFFENSIVE TO SOME VIEWERS.***
NAPA COUNTY, Calif - A routine traffic stop in Napa County, California turns into a deadly shooting.
The Napa County Sheriff's Department released body cam video Wednesday showing a deputy conducting a vehicle check on a car parked off the side of the road.
After exchanging a few words, the deputy asks the man to roll down the window.
The man then fires a gun directly at the officer.
The deputy jumps back, alerts dispatch, and fires 15 shots into the car.
Officers declared the driver dead at the scene.
Authorities say the incident is a clear case of attempted murder by the driver adding he had a criminal history including weapons violations.
The deputy was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave.