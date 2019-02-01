Brazil's Band TV released video of the exact moment when that mining dam in Brazil broke a week ago.

In the video you can see smoke rising from the dam, then a slow moving wall of sludge and mud emerges, breaking through the earthen dam.

You can also see vehicles try to outrun the huge river of mud but are eventually covered and consumed.

The sludge buried two villages, part of a larger town and hundreds of people.

On Thursday, 110 bodies had been recovered with 238 people still missing and presumed dead.

This is not the first time a dam owned by Vale Sa has broken. Back in 2015, a dam partially owned by Vale broke and killed 19 people.

Earlier this week, Brazilian authorities issued arrest warrants for five engineers who worked for Vale.

The warrants include murder charges.