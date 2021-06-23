NORTH IDAHO - Rodney and Traci Wright, from Coeur d'Alene, love enjoying the wildlife in North Idaho. On their drive to Schweitzer Mountain Tuesday, they saw elk, whitetail deer and a black bear.
When they saw how close the bear was to the road, they knew they needed to press "record."
Black bears are the most abundant and common of the three North American bear species.
THINGS TO REMEMBER:
- Keep your distance.
- Do not feed bears.
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
- If you're camping, use food lockers or other means of storage.
- Keep your pets leashed and secure their food between meals.