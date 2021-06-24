Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions will develop in central Washington on Friday and build into eastern Washington and north Idaho over the weekend. * WHERE...Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Winthrop, Omak, Grand Coulee, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Pullman, Moscow, Spokane, Couer d'Alene, Deer Park, and Colville. * WHEN...From Friday through Wednesday, and possibly through the end of next week. * IMPACTS...Unprecedented triple digit heat and unusually warm overnight temperatures will make it difficult to control the build up of heat in homes without air conditioning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest. Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts our ongoing drought. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&