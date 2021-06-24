A nursing student from Spokane is $250,000 richer after being selected in Washington's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Standing alongside Governor Jay Inslee today, Marissa P. received her check when she joined the governor in a press conference in Olympia.
"We have a special guest," Governor Inslee said, "who's a tremendous leader in the state of Washington in the effort to save lives and break the back of the COVID pandemic."
"This is a young leader from Spokane who is a pre-nursing student," he continued, "she intends to help save many lives during her career, but she's doing this today."
After a few more words of praise from the governor, and being handed her check, Marissa gave a short statement.
"I'm so honored to be here and I feel so blessed to be here," she said, "I just want to say stay healthy, stay safe, and go get vaccinated."