CLEVELAND, OH - It was a dramatic scene inside an Ohio courtroom when a suspect turned around and punched his defense attorney in the face after learning he will be spending the next 47-years behind bars.
The attorney is now recovering from a broken nose and a concussion.
The suspect, 42-year-old David Chislton was sentenced to prison on nearly two dozen charges including pleading guilty to holding his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint, then setting the apartment complex on fire back in 2017.
Chislton could now face new charges for the attack.