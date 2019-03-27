WATCH: Ohio woman leads police on intense high-speed chase because she was 'late for work'

An Ohio woman told police she led them on a high-speed pursuit because she was late for work!
Dashcam video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the wild chase through Cuyahoga County.
The woman, driving a minivan, failed to stop for a Trooper who tried to pull her over for false plates and tinted windows.
She then takes off and rams several police vehicles in her attempt to flee.
Eventually, the chase came to an end when a Trooper used his vehicle to force the minivan off of the road.
While being arrested, the woman told and officer she was late for work. She has not been officially charged yet, but she is facing charges of assaulting a police officer.