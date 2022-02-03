Tomorrow, Feb. 4, the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony will kick off in Beijing where athletes from around the world with compete for gold and glory in the Winter Games.
While the opening ceremony is tomorrow, the Games have already begun. Team USA has headed to eastern Asia with a handful of Pacific Northwest athletes in tow. We have skiers, curlers, hockey stars and more eager to bring home a medal or two. Here's some names to watch out for and everything you need to know going into tomorrow's ceremonies.
LOCATION:
The 2022 Winter Olympics are being held in Beijing, China. Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympics, making it the first city to ever host both the summer and winter Games.
Events will be happening in three zones within the city. central Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.
Central Beijing:
Opening and closing ceremonies
Snowboard big air (men's and women's)
Freestyle skiing big air
Curling
Ice hockey
Skating
Yanqing:
Bobsleigh
Skeleton
Luge
Zhangjiakou:
Snowboard
Freestyle skiing
Cross country skiing
Ski jumping
Nordic combined
Biathlon
TEAM USA:
Team USA is sending nearly 80 athletes to compete in Beijing this year. Here's some of the big names to look out for from around the country.
Mikaela Shiffrin
HOME CITY:
Vail, CO
ALPINE SKIER:
Mikaela Shiffrin, 26, is favored to win gold this year. Known as one of the most dominant female slalom skiers since winning her first gold medal at 18-years-old, she is thought to be a strong contender in every event she enters.
MEDALS:
Gold - 2
Silver - 1
NBC Olympics
Shaun White
HOME CITY:
San Diego, CA
SNOWBOARD HALFPIPE:
Shaun White is heading into his fifth Olympic appearance at 35. He's been on a hiatus for the past three years but reappeared last March to finish fourth at a U.S. Grand Prix event. He will compete this year for a chance to become the first snowboarder to win four Olympic gold medals.
MEDALS:
Gold - 3
NBC Olympics
Chloe Kim
HOME CITY:
Los Angeles, CA
SNOWBOARD HALFPIPE:
21-year-old Chloe Kim became a household name when she won Olympic gold at the age of 17. She's been out of the sport for nearly two years after attending Princeton University while rehabbing a broken ankle. Kim is favored to win her second gold medal in the '22 winter Games.
MEDALS:
Gold - 1
NBC Olympics
Jessie Diggins
HOME CITY:
AFTON, MN
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING:
(NBC Olympics) Her epic finish in the women's team sprint was among PyeongChang 2018's top moments, together with since-retired Kikkan Randall delivering Team USA's first-ever Olympic cross-country gold. Already a four-time world medalist, Diggins conceivably could've skied off into the sunset having reached a pinnacle. She's done anything but, furthering her success while on the World Cup circuit by winning five races and making 22 podiums since those Games.
MEDALS:
Gold - 1
NBC Olympics
OLYMPIANS WITH TIES TO THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST:
Sean Beighton
HOME CITY:
Seattle, WA
COACH, USA CURLING TEAM:
A University of Washington graduate, Sean Beighton was the 2010 U.S. junior men's national champion, 2013 men's national champion and a two-time mixed national champion. He also placed fifth in the 2014 Olympic Team trials and fourth in 2018.
(Team USA) If everything went as planned in Salt Lake City — a big if in the sport of short track — then four women looked like pretty good bets for the Olympic team. The fifth spot, however, was anyone’s guess. Lee, a 17-year-old from Bellevue, Washington, grabbed it. In fact, the teenager is so little known that she doesn't even have a bio on the US Speedskating website yet. After all, she’s not even on the national team. In Beijing, Lee, who was born in South Korea, will have an opportunity to compete in the relays.
A University of Washington graduate, Sean Beighton was the 2010 U.S. junior men's national champion, 2013 men's national champion and a two-time mixed national champion. He also placed fifth in the 2014 Olympic Team trials and fourth in 2018.
Sean Beighton/Twitter
Matty Beniers
HOME CITY:
Hingham, MA
HOCKEY:
Matty Beniers plays as a center for the University of Michigan. He was the Seattle Kraken's No. 1 draft pick. He was a scorer and had 6 assists in the 2021 USA World Championships.
Matty Beniers/Twitter
Eunice Lee
HOME CITY:
Bellevue, WA
SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING:
(Team USA) If everything went as planned in Salt Lake City — a big if in the sport of short track — then four women looked like pretty good bets for the Olympic team. The fifth spot, however, was anyone’s guess. Lee, a 17-year-old from Bellevue, Washington, grabbed it. In fact, the teenager is so little known that she doesn't even have a bio on the US Speedskating website yet. After all, she’s not even on the national team. In Beijing, Lee, who was born in South Korea, will have an opportunity to compete in the relays.
Team USA
Jean-Luc Baker
HOME CITY:
Edmonds, WA
ICE DANCING:
Jean-Luc Baker, 28, and his partner Kaitlin Kawayek placed third in the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tennessee. The pair became World Team Trophy silver medalist in 2021
