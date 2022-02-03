Tomorrow, Feb. 4, the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony will kick off in Beijing where athletes from around the world with compete for gold and glory in the Winter Games. 

While the opening ceremony is tomorrow, the Games have already begun. Team USA has headed to eastern Asia with a handful of Pacific Northwest athletes in tow. We have skiers, curlers, hockey stars and more eager to bring home a medal or two. Here's some names to watch out for and everything you need to know going into tomorrow's ceremonies.

LOCATION:

The 2022 Winter Olympics are being held in Beijing, China. Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympics, making it the first city to ever host both the summer and winter Games.

Events will be happening in three zones within the city. central Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

Central Beijing:

  • Opening and closing ceremonies
  • Snowboard big air (men's and women's)
  • Freestyle skiing big air
  • Curling
  • Ice hockey
  • Skating

Yanqing:

  • Bobsleigh
  • Skeleton
  • Luge

Zhangjiakou:

  • Snowboard
  • Freestyle skiing
  • Cross country skiing
  • Ski jumping
  • Nordic combined 
  • Biathlon

TEAM USA:

Team USA is sending nearly 80 athletes to compete in Beijing this year. Here's some of the big names to look out for from around the country. 

OLYMPIANS WITH TIES TO THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST:

