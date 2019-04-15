WATCH: 13 people rescued after boat capsizes
  • Rob Curry

13 people are back on dry land after they had to be rescued from the Gulf of Mexico after a large wave reportedly hit their boat. 

All survived but it was a terrifying experience. 

WFLA in Tampa talked with some of the passengers. 

“It was utter panic,” said passenger Loryn Decker.  “We had a few people who couldn't swim, that was the first thing. Even us who could swim, it was so hard. I was treading water for 20 minutes.”

“I thought I was going to die,” said passenger Allona Haynes. 

Fire officials say it sounds like a combination of inexperience and rough conditions that possibly played a part in capsizing the boat.

 

