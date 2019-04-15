13 people are back on dry land after they had to be rescued from the Gulf of Mexico after a large wave reportedly hit their boat.
All survived but it was a terrifying experience.
WFLA in Tampa talked with some of the passengers.
“It was utter panic,” said passenger Loryn Decker. “We had a few people who couldn't swim, that was the first thing. Even us who could swim, it was so hard. I was treading water for 20 minutes.”
“I thought I was going to die,” said passenger Allona Haynes.
Fire officials say it sounds like a combination of inexperience and rough conditions that possibly played a part in capsizing the boat.