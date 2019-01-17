LAS VEGAS, NV - Two young men in Las Vegas have been taken into custody after allegedly punching an Uber driver in the head and face.
Dashcam video captured the brutal beating last week.
The driver says he picked up both young men outside an apartment and immediately noticed something was off.
After realizing the passengers requested one rider through UberPool and that the two were underage, he canceled their request and asked to them leave the car. That's when both young men began to lash out.
Police now say they have both juveniles in police custody and they are classifying this investigation as a battery case.
Officials have yet to reveal any details on the suspects.
As for the victim in this attack, he is back on the road but still scared.