CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - A police officer who helped free a trapped skunk gets an unexpected and unwelcome thank you for his work.
Officer Dan McGinty with the Cambridge Police Department was in a dog park when he noticed the skunk, who happened to have a yogurt cup stuck on it's head.
Once the officer managed to get the yogurt cup off the skunk's head, the skunk sprayed the officer and ran off.
The Cambridge Police Department said Officer McGinty had to take multiple showers and his patrol car had to be "deskunked" by the department's maintenance crew.