WATCH: Police officer in Chile receives heartwarming hug after rescuing dog

SAN FELIPE, Chile - A police officer in Chile received a heartwarming hug from a dog he rescued over the weekend.
The officer responded to a call on Sunday reporting a dog in distress.
The dog had been left alone in the yard of a house and somehow became stuck on a hook.
Neighbors who heard the dog whimpering in pain phoned the police, according to a local news report.
The police officer climbed a fence and used his knife to free the dog, who showed its gratitude by jumping up and embracing the rescuer.
The clip quickly went viral on Chilean social media with the officer being hailed as a hero.