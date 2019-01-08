Weather Alert

...SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN INCREASING THIS EVENING AND LINGERING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... .AS OF 4 PM, SNOW HAD DEVELOPED OVER CENTRAL WASHINGTON EAST INTO SPOKANE AND COEUR D'ALENE. A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD INTO EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO THIS EVENING. LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR TONIGHT ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON INTO THE NORTH IDAHO PANHANDLE. LOOK FOR A SWATH OF FREEZING RAIN FROM RATHDRUM TO NORTH SPOKANE TO DAVENPORT TO EPHRATA TONIGHT. UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH TEMPERATURES HOLDING IN THE LOW 30S. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MAINLY NORTHERN HALF OF SPOKANE AND KOOTENAI COUNTIES, INCLUDING COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, SPOKANE, AND DAVENPORT. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT SNOW HAS BEGUN AND IS CAUSING NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS ACROSS THE COUNTIES. UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDE STREETS WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO BE VERY SLICK AFTER SUNSET. THIS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&