Watch: President Trump, Rep. Nancy Pelosi & Sen. Chuck Schumer address the nation
Rob Curry
Executive Producer
Get email notifications on Rob Curry daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Rob Curry posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN INCREASING THIS EVENING AND LINGERING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... .AS OF 4 PM, SNOW HAD DEVELOPED OVER CENTRAL WASHINGTON EAST INTO SPOKANE AND COEUR D'ALENE. A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD INTO EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO THIS EVENING. LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR TONIGHT ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON INTO THE NORTH IDAHO PANHANDLE. LOOK FOR A SWATH OF FREEZING RAIN FROM RATHDRUM TO NORTH SPOKANE TO DAVENPORT TO EPHRATA TONIGHT. UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH TEMPERATURES HOLDING IN THE LOW 30S. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MAINLY NORTHERN HALF OF SPOKANE AND KOOTENAI COUNTIES, INCLUDING COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, SPOKANE, AND DAVENPORT. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT SNOW HAS BEGUN AND IS CAUSING NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS ACROSS THE COUNTIES. UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDE STREETS WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO BE VERY SLICK AFTER SUNSET. THIS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
30°F
Snow Shower
32°F / 22°F
8 PM
30°F
9 PM
31°F
10 PM
32°F
11 PM
33°F
12 AM
35°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Bob Einstein, aka 'Super Dave Osborne', passes away at 76
- Two Coeur d'Alene women charged with witness intimidation in disturbing child sex case
- 11-year-old boy dies after sledding accident near Pateros
- Detectives looking for new information in case of missing Spokane Valley woman
- Judge grows impatient, sets new trial date in Rachel Dolezal welfare fraud case
- Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth
- Walmart in north Spokane back open after reports of suspicious substance
- Murder charge dropped against Cheney man accused of killing wife with deadly ice cream
- Report: Idaho nurse under investigation in case of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth
- "I thought I was going to die": Elderly Chewelah man on being beaten outside home
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.