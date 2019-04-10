WATCH: Pullman Police give bird's eye view of Pullman flooding

Pullman Police offered a bird's eye view of flooding on the Palouse Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Pullman PD tweeted out some drone footage Wednesday morning showing the extent to the flooding. Grand Ave. in Pullman was shut down Tuesday night as flood waters tore through the area. By early Wednesday morning, the waters had receded, however the damage to businesses along Grand appear to be extensive.
PPD drone footage demonstrates the magnitude of last night's flood. We are grateful to our colleagues at the @City_of_Pullman & @PullmanFire, who worked alongside us to keep our community safe! #MyPD #PullmanProud pic.twitter.com/wIbxPxivfJ— PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) April 10, 2019
The Flood Advisory was lifted Wednesday morning, however, a flood warning continues for the Palouse River near Potlatch, which affects Whitman and Latah Counties.
For Wednesday, the National Weather Service says high water levels will continue on rivers and streams, but should gradually decrease. However, another round of rain will arrive by the weekend with the potential of moderate rainfall amounts, which could bring stream and river levels up again.