There has been some awful news lately, so while I was looking for something to bring a smile to my face on Monday, I came across a video simply titled: "Raccoon Pool Party".

That'll do it. Smile achieved.

There's really nothing to add to this. A resident of West University Place, Texas name Bo Rodriguez caught five raccoons sneaking into his backyard and having a "Raccoon Pool Party" - an excellent name for a band, by the way.

The furry little bandits had a blast splishing and splashing, but eventually scampered away when they heard the neighbor's dog begin to bark (probably upset he wasn't invited).

That's all. Just some raccoons. Having a pool party. Happy Monday!